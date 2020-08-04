Amarin (AMRN) Q2 results:

Revenues: $135.3M (+34.2%); Product revenue: $133.7M (+33.2%).

Net Income: $4.4M (-344.4%); EPS: $0.01 (-200.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: $16.5M (+170.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.04 (+100.0%).

Normalized prescriptions for Vascepa increased by ~44% and 47% in Q2 compared to Q2 2019 based on data from Symphony Health and IQVIA, respectively.

Per Symphony Health and IQVIA, estimated normalized Vascepa prescriptions totaled ~1,090,000 and 1,007,000 in Q2.

Vascepa clinical trial results are on track to be reported by Amarin’s partner in China before end of 2020.

Shares are down 3% premarket.

