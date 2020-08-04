US Foods (NYSE:USFD) reports sales fell 29.2% in Q2 off a 28.0% decline in case volume. As expected, both sales and case volume were negatively impacted by social distancing measures and required closures of non-essential businesses that occurred during the quarter as a result of COVID-19.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 27.5% to $88M during the quarter.

No guidance was issued, but the company says volumes, margins and bottom line profitability are in an improving trend. "We believe our scale, our differentiated platform and our strong balance sheet leave us well positioned to gain market share as the industry continues to recovery," says CEO Pietro Satriano.

Shares of USFD are up 4.88% premarket to $21.10.

