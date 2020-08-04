Despite beating Q2 consensus, Mallinckrodt (MNK) is down 20% premarket.

Due to pressures from the Acthar Gel Medicaid matter, the ongoing opioid litigation and the Company's existing debts, the company says it's working with external advisors to explore a range of options, including the possibility of a filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 11.

Revenues: $700.9M (-14.9%); Specialty Brands: $522.8M (-16.7%); Specialty Generics: $178.1M (-8.9%).

Acthar Gel: $213.7M (-19.8%); INOmax: $154.9M (+10.9%); Ofirmev: $52.4M (-42.1%).

Reported GAAP net sales of $166.5M were impacted by $639.7M retrospective one-time Acthar Gel Medicaid liability and a $63.5M non-restructuring impairment of the OFIRMEV injection intangible asset.

Net loss: ($950.6M) (-66.5%); loss/share: ($11.25); non-GAAP Net Income: $160.5M (-24.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.89 (-25.3%).

CF Ops: $224.6M (-51.9%).

