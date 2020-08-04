Ares Capital Q2 core EPS declines; adds $1B of debt capital commitments
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Q2 core EPS of 39 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 38 cents and declined from 49 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 total investment income of $350M trailed the consensus estimate of $353.3M and fell from $382M in the year-ago quarter.
- Net assets per share of $15.83 at June 30, 2020 declined from $17.32 at Dec. 31, 2019.
- “Since the end of the first quarter, we have added $1B of debt capital commitments, further enhancing our funding profile and increasing our available capital to more than $4B,” said CFO Penni Roll.
- As of June 30, 2020, the net unrealized depreciation on Ares Capital’s investment portfolio was $1.0B. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the weighted average grade of the portfolio at fair value was 2.9 and 3.0, respectively, and loans on non-accrual status represented 4.4% of total investments at amortized cost (or 2.6% at fair value) and 1.9% at amortized cost (or 0.9% at fair value), respectively.
- Q2 gross commitments of $867M vs. $1.31B in Q2 2019; exits of commitments were $1.48B vs. $1.35B a year ago.
- Q2 total expanses, net of waiver of income-based fees, were $180M vs. $170M in Q2 2019.
Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
