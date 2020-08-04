DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is up 12% premarket on light volume on the heels of its Q2 results released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenues: $25.8M (545%); Collaborative R&D and other revenue: $23.3M (+999%). Increase due to recognition of $23.1M in deferred revenue from the $35M upfront fee and initial milestone payment associated with the termination of the Gilead agreement.

Net income: $14.3M (+299%); EPS: $0.07 (+275%).

Pipeline update:

Working with FDA to finalize design of Phase 2b study of DUR-928 in patients with severe alcoholic hepatitis (AH).

Recruitment underway in Phase 2 trial evaluating DUR-928 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury.

DUR-928 is a small molecule drug that modulates the activity of various nuclear receptors involved in liver homeostasis (stable function). It is under development for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), NASH and AH.

