Diageo (NYSE:DEO) reports organic sales fell 8.4% in FY20 to miss the consensus estimate of -6.3% and mark the worst quarter in more than ten years. Organic sales slumped the most in Asia with a 16% decline, while North America was the only region with growth.

Organic operating profit was down 14.4%, driven by volume declines, cost inflation and unabsorbed fixed costs that were partially offset by short-term cost reductions and ongoing productivity benefits.

Diageo took a £1.3B non-cash writedown related to its businesses in India, Nigeria, Ethiopia and the Windsor whisky brand in South Korea due to challenges amid the pandemic.

CEO update: "We have taken decisive action through the second half of fiscal 20, tightly managing our costs, reducing discretionary expenditure and reallocating resources across the group. We are further enhancing our data analytics and technology tools to rapidly respond to local consumer and customer shifts triggered by the pandemic. We have strengthened liquidity, giving us flexibility to continue to invest effectively in the business for the long term."

Shares of Diageo are down 3.95% premarket to $142.16 vs. the 52-week trading range of $100.52 to $176.22.

