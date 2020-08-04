P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) reports Composite Fibers net sales decreased 7.9% to $122.14M in Q2, driven by lower shipments of wallcover products, which were down 49%.

Airlaid Materials net sales down 8.2% to $94.05M. Shipments were lower by 2.2% due to weak demand for tabletop products. Operating margin rate +300 bps to 13.1%.

Gross margin rate slipped 120 bps to 14.8% and Operating margin rate fell 220 bps to 4.2%.

“Glatfelter’s solid second quarter results, in the midst of a global pandemic, demonstrate the resiliency of our new business model and continued demand for our portfolio of engineered materials that are essential for producing a variety of consumer staples,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and CEO.

Press release

Previously: P. H. Glatfelter Company EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 4)