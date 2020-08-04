Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) strikes a deal to acquire 6.6% of Altum International Pty Ltd.

Australia-based Altum is called one of the Asia-Pacific's leading cannabinoid platforms.

Altum's mission is to bring the life-changing benefits of cannabinoids to consumers across the Asia-Pacific region through a comprehensive platform for the large-scale importation, distribution and marketing of CBD through three separate channels (proprietary consumer brands, commercial inputs and retail). Altum has initially focused on opportunities in Hong Kong, which has one of the most progressive attitudes and regulatory regimes for CBD in the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the terms of the agreement, Village Farms has the option to increase its ownership in Altum on similar terms.

Final terms are still being worked out.

VFF +5.98% premarket to $6.20.

