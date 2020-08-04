KKR (NYSE:KKR) Q2 after-tax distributable EPS of 39 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 35 cents.

Compares with 42 cents in Q1 and 39 cents in Q2 2019.

Assets under management of $222B increased from $207.1B at March 31, 2020, due to capital raise in its Asia private equity strategy and private credit and leveraged credit strategies and certain of its infrastructure and real estate strategies as well as appreciation in the value of its private and public markets portfolios.

Fee-paying AUM of $160B edged up from $159.1B at March 31, 2020.

Book value of $17.73 per adjusted share at June 30, 2020, down 8% from $19.24 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q2 total investment income was $1.58B, up from $1.16B a year earlier, driven by a higher level of investment portfolio appreciation due to the recovery in the financial markets in Q2 2020.

Q2 revenue of $1.33B increased from $1.18B a year earlier, primarily from a higher level of carried interest due to the recovery in the financial markets in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, partially offset by the decrease in transaction fees.

Q2 total fees and other net were $446.0M vs. consensus of $420.7M and declined from $527.7M in Q2 2019.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: KKR EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 4)