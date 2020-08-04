Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) swung to a Q2 GAAP net loss of €9.55B ($11.23B), mostly due to provisions for its multibillion-dollar settlement with plaintiffs alleging the company's Roundup herbicides cause cancer.

But shares +2.5% in Europe as a gain in adjusted EBITDA of 5.6% to €2.88B was slightly ahead of analyst expectations.

Settlements on dicamba - another weedkiller - wastewater contaminated with PCB and injury claims from the Essure birth control device also were included in the results.

Bayer continues to expect total costs of up to $10.9B to settle the tens of thousands of lawsuits related to Roundup and resolve possible future litigation.

Q2 revenues fell 6.2% Y/Y to €10.05B, with sales of pharmaceuticals, which comprise ~40% of group sales, weakening as hospitals and doctors postponed non-essential treatments because of virus-related lockdowns.

Sales at the consumer care division fell 16.7% in the quarter, as consumers and retailers refrained from buying new products; Q2 sales in the crop science division inched higher.

The company trims its full-year guidance for sales growth, adjusted for currency swings, disposals or acquisitions, to come in flat to 1% higher to €43B-€44B, compared with a previous outlook for a 3%-4% rise, while EBITDA is seen at ~12.1B vs. a previous target of €12.3B-€12.6B.