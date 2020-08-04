Expecting accelerating share gains, Jefferies raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $86 to $95. AMD shares are up 0.3% pre-market to $77.90.

Analyst Mark Lipacis: "INTC's (NASDAQ:INTC) announcement that its 7nm transistor would be delayed follows its 10nm transistor delays, and leads us to believe its transistor challenges are systematic and that TSMC/AMD's transistor lead will extend."

Lipacis now thinks AMD's bull case will raise from 30% market share to 50% in the next 12 to 18 months.

The analyst estimates a $4.50 EPS in the 30% scenario and $6.75 in the 50% case.

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating on AMD.

Wall Street analysts share Jefferies' bullish view, but Seeking Alpha contributors are more cautious on AMD.