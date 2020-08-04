Adjusted EPS, which excludes restructuring and related costs, was $0.80, exceeding midpoint of management guidance of $0.60, driven primarily by aggressive cost reduction actions and a lower effective tax rate.

Revenue by segment: Automation Solutions -14%; Commercial & Residential Solutions -20%.

Free cash flow of $738M in FQ3, and $1.53B YTD, up $118M or 8% YTD.

Initiated $94M of restructuring actions in the quarter, totaling $231M YTD.

Raised guidance for 2020: Adjusted earnings per share guidance, which excludes restructuring actions and related costs, of $3.20 to $3.35, compared to prior guidance of $3.00 to $3.20. The increase largely reflects aggressive restructuring reset actions and COVID-19 related cost containment actions positively impacting profitability.

"Although earnings are expected to contract by about 16% this year, analysts who follow this company expect Emerson's bottom line to rebound by 5.75% next year before reaching almost 20% growth in 2022," writes Individual Trader in a SA article, Emerson Electric: Earnings Contraction This Year Will Not Affect Growth Profile.

EMR +2.6% premarket

FQ3 results