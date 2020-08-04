LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) reports revenue declined 16% to $525.8M in Q2, but exceeded consensus and met the guidance range of $515M to $530M.

Aftermarket segment sales +109% to $158M; International sales +40% to $44.1M; Adjacent Industries OEM sales -23% to $130.6M.

July 2020 consolidated net sales up 53% Y/Y to ~$280M, as the significant increase in RV production continued into July with many manufacturers electing to produce during the typical holiday shutdown.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 45.9%, to $45.6M.

“Looking to the second half of 2020, we remain focused on executing on our diversification strategy, while at the same time, preparing to meet elevated RV demand. We stand committed to driving innovation across the business to further create value for our shareholders", said Jason Lippert, President and CEO.

FY2020 Guidance: Capital expenditures: $40M - $50M; Depreciation and amortization: $95M - $105M; Tax rate: 25% - 27%.

