Authorities in Macau have tightened entry requirements for all arrivals Hong Kong by requiring all visitors provide a health certificate proving that they tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 72 hours.

The new rule is due to an escalation in Hong Kong of COVID-19 cases, according to Macau's Health Bureau. 119 cases were reported on Saturday.

Macau-related stocks have made a gradual recovery from their March lows.