Incyte (INCY) Q2 results:

Revenues: $688M (+29.8%); Jakafi: $473.7M (+16%); Iclusig: $22.8M (-7%); Jakavi product royalty: $66.2M (+16%); Olumiant product royalty: $25.8M (+35%); Pemazyre revenue: $3.8M; Tabrecta royalty revenue: $0.7M.

Net Income: $290.3M (+175.7%); EPS: $1.32 (+175.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: $273.6M (+68.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.24 (+65.3%).

2020 Guidance: Jakafi sales: $1.88B - 1.95B (unch); Iclusig sales: $100M - 105M (unch).

“Demand for Jakafi (ruxolitinib) is robust and the recent approval of Pemazyre (pemigatinib), as well as those of Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) with MorphoSys and Tabrecta (capmatinib) with Novartis, add to our momentum," stated Hervé Hoppenot, CEO.

Shares are up 1% premarket.

