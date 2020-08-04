Take-Two price targets raised after pandemic-driven earnings

  • Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak (Overweight) raises his Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) price target from $160 to $176, saying the fiscal Q1 results and forecast show "continued strong gaming trends" from the pandemic tailwind.
  • Nowak says the "strength of the core trends and relative estimate safety"  could drive TTWO shares towards the firm's $210 bull case scenario.
  • KeyBanc's Tyler Parker (Overweight) lifts his TTWO target from $172 to $193, saying the H2 outlook seems conservative and there's "room for upside absent a material slowdown in the gaming market."
  • BofA's Ryan Gee raises the PT from $155 to $166 but downgrades TTWO from Neutral to Underperform, seeing potential tailwinds reflected in the current share price and peers with more attractive valuations.
  • TTWO shares are up 4.7% pre-market to $175.60. Peer Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), is also higher.
  • Now take a closer look at Take-Two's peers.
  • Previously: Take-Two +4.5% amid big Q1 bookings boost (Aug. 03 2020)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.