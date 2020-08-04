Take-Two price targets raised after pandemic-driven earnings
Aug. 04, 2020 8:02 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), ATVITTWO, ATVIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak (Overweight) raises his Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) price target from $160 to $176, saying the fiscal Q1 results and forecast show "continued strong gaming trends" from the pandemic tailwind.
- Nowak says the "strength of the core trends and relative estimate safety" could drive TTWO shares towards the firm's $210 bull case scenario.
- KeyBanc's Tyler Parker (Overweight) lifts his TTWO target from $172 to $193, saying the H2 outlook seems conservative and there's "room for upside absent a material slowdown in the gaming market."
- BofA's Ryan Gee raises the PT from $155 to $166 but downgrades TTWO from Neutral to Underperform, seeing potential tailwinds reflected in the current share price and peers with more attractive valuations.
- TTWO shares are up 4.7% pre-market to $175.60. Peer Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), is also higher.
