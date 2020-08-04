Credit Suisse thinks Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) navigated through Q2 fairly well and is positive on the path ahead.

"We view TXRH as well positioned for a faster sales & profit recovery relative to peers, and together with confidence in the long-term unit growth potential, we expect a return to FY19 earnings power in FY21 and double-digit earnings algorithm starting in FY22," writes analyst Lauren Silberman.

CS pushes its FY20 EPS estimate on Outperform-rated Texas Roadhouse up to $0.23 from $0.11 and sees FY21 EPS of $2.49 vs. $2.20 consensus. The new price target is $67 vs. the average sell-side PT of $57.55.

Shares of TXRH are up 6.38% premarket to $61.00.

