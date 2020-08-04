Adjusted EPS of $(2.28), excluding the impacts of planned acquisitions, restructuring costs and the VRP offered during the first quarter of 2020 vs. $1.71 in the same period of 2019, adjusted to exclude the impact of the planned Asco acquisition and the VRP offered during the second quarter of 2019.

Sales by segment: Fuselage Systems -70%; Propulsion Systems -67%; Wing Systems -69%.

Deliveries decreased to 159 shipsets during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 449 shipsets in the same period of 2019, including Boeing 737 MAX deliveries of 19 shipsets compared to 147 shipsets in the same period of the prior year.

Recorded forward losses of $194M, primarily on the 787 and A350 programs due to greater customer production rate reductions than previously assumed.

"While the production outlook remains volatile, our current projections demonstrate that we will maintain sufficient liquidity for operations over the next twelve months," said CEO Tom Gentile. "During this slow period, we continue to make productivity improvements throughout our production system and continue to win new work in an effort to diversify our business so that we can emerge as a stronger company once production rates on commercial aircraft return to higher levels."

SPR -4.7% premarket

Q2 results