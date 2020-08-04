LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) guidance for Q3 revenue of $200M-$215M compares with consensus of $212.4M.

Expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $16M-$21M.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 46 cents vs. $1.18 in Q2 2019.

Q2 total revenue of $184.3M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $181.6M and declined 34% Y/Y.

TREE CFO J.D. Moriarty said, "While some of our businesses are being tested, others are thriving and we continue to generate significant cash flows."

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $30.8, down 33% from $46.3M in the year-ago period.

Home segment revenue of $74.1M rose 3% Y/Y and segment profit of $38.7M increased 60%.

Consumer revenue of $37.1M slid 71% Y/Y and segment profit of $19.4M fell 62%.

Insurance revenue of $72.9M rose 1% Y/Y and segment profit of $30.1M increased 5%.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: LendingTree EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (Aug. 4)