Staying in a growth phase during the pandemic, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) says it will open three new distribution centers in Georgia over the next 18 months to support the growing demand from Pro and DIY customers.

The expansion is projected to bring approximately 1K additional jobs to the Atlanta area, including full-time and part-time positions.

Home Depot has a strong presence in Georgia, with more than 5K new jobs added in the state over the last five years through the opening of various distribution centers and office locations for technology, e-commerce, marketing and customer service.

Home Depot CEO Craig Menear outlined the surge in DIY demand during a recent conference presentation (transcript).

HD -0.07% premarket to $266.00.

Source: Press Release