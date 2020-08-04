Prairie Technology Solutions Group (Chicago) provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, and business continuity and disaster recovery services for SMBs.

The acquisition of PT expands SWK’s (subsidiary of SilverSun) geographic footprint and increases its customer base.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"This acquisition will help us in our plans to expand our MSP business to other regions where we currently have significant numbers of customers from our other technology businesses, including Phoenix, Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, and North Carolina.” says Mark Meller, CEO of SilverSun.

Shares of (NASDAQ:SSNT) +300% premarket

Press Release