SRNE, MOS among premarket gainers

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) +386% on acquiring Prairie Technology Solutions.

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) +221% on prospects of lead drug in rare neurological disorder.

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) +33% on renewing contract with Johnson & Johnson.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) +27% on Q2 results.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) +21% on announcing the publication of preclinical animal studies of coronavirus antiviral compounds.

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) +22% .

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) +21% on Q2 results.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) +23% .

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) +19% on Q2 results.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) +16% .

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) +14% .

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) +13% on update on Edison Nation Medical’s sales activity with government customers.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) +12% . after Q2 beat, launch of mid-stage study of DUR-928 in COVID-19.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) +12% .

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) +12% .

Houston American Energy (NYSEMKT:HUSA) +11% on operational update.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) +11% on receiving U.S. Orphan drug designation for ELX-02 for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) +11% .

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +10% .

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) +9% on accelerated development plan for TZLS-501 in COVID-19.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) +9% on Q2 results.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) +9% .

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) +7% .

IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) +8% .