Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has apologized to an Australian parliamentary inquiry over the destruction of ancient sacred caves, admitted to errors and said it supported reforms to state heritage laws.

"The destruction of the Juukan rockshelters should not have occurred and I have unreservedly apologised to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people," CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques said in a statement.

In its detailed submission, Rio said it believed it had the consent of the PKKP but acknowledged it had missed opportunities to convey the extent and timing of the destruction of the caves.

Rio said it would support a process in Australian state heritage laws that would allow Traditional Owners to appeal a decision to destroy a sacred site.

The miner legally destroyed two historically significant sacred caves in Western Australia in May, but it angered the PKKP and sparked a wider public outcry that led to a Senate inquiry into how the blast was legally sanctioned.