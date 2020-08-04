Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) reports comparable sales fell 57% in FQ1 vs. -40.9% consensus, driven lower by a 64% drop for the North America business.

The North America business saw a 77% drop in brick-and-mortar sales and 3% increase in e-commerce sales. North America wholesale revenue decreased 93%.

Gross margin was 71.8% of sales during the quarter vs. 64.2% consensus and operating margin was 35.7% of sales vs. 29.6% consensus.

The company ended the quarter with $2.7B in cash and $1.9B in total debt.

"Due to the ongoing high level of uncertainty and evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, we continue to suspend all future guidance. We continue to expect our financial results for both Q2 and full year FY21 to be significantly adversely impacted by the pandemic and prolonged demand recovery."

Ralph Lauren also says it is evaluating the long-term operating structure of the company.

Shares of Ralph Lauren are down 5.50% premarket to $65.89.

