Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) +26% premarket in reaction to execution of letter of intent to license its SON-081 and SON-080, both low-dose formulations of Interleukin 6 (IL-6), for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), to New Life Therapeutics, in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar and Lao PDR.

Sonnet received a non-refundable payment of $500k, and it can receive up to $40M in milestone payments and a royalty of 30% on sales.

Upon execution of a definitive agreement, New Life Therapeutics will conduct a Phase 1b/2a pilot scale efficacy study with SON-081 in DPN, which is expected to initiate in 1H of 2021, and a pilot scale efficacy study with SON-080 in CIPN by Sonnet, expected to be initiated in 1H of 2021.

Separately, the company signed warrant exercise and amendment agreements with gross proceeds of up to $10.5M

Under the agreements, ~3.3M series A warrants will be exchanged for ~11.3M newly issued Series C Warrants; 5-year series C warrants will have an exercise price of $3.19.

Also, series B warrants will be exercisable for an additional ~2.3M shares, exercisable only after a holder's repriced Series A Warrants have been exercised.

If all of the Series C Warrants were exercised for cash, the Company could receive up to an additional $36.1M.