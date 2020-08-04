SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +9.3% pre-market after easily beating Q2 earnings and revenue expectations despite challenges caused by COVID-19.

Q2 gross margin was 32.4% vs. guidance of 30%-32%, and gross margin from the sale of solar products was 33.8% vs. guidance of 32%-34%.

SolarEdge issues in-line guidance for Q3, seeing revenues of $325M-$350M vs. $337M analyst consensus estimate, with gross margin expected in the 32%-34% range.

The company shipped 3.5M of its solar power optimizers in Q2, down from 5M in Q1.

"Sales and installations in Europe have returned, and in some countries [are] exceeding pre-COVID-19 [rates]," the company says, adding that it sees "signs of recovery in the U.S."

"Tracking indicators such as weekly new orders, installation rates and distributor sell-outs all trending positively," SolarEdge says.