Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) boosts its guidance for 2020 FFO per share to $1.23-$1.25, up from prior range of $1.22-$1.24

Compares with consensus of $1.23.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 31 cents meets the consensus estimate and increased from 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $60.5M, short of the $60.8M consensus, increased from $52.7M a year ago.

Q2 total expenses of $47.4M grew from $44.9M a year earlier.

Q2 EBITDA of $37.0M increased from $31.4M a year ago.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Easterly Government FFO in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 4)