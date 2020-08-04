Houston American Energy to restart ops at US permian basin acreage

Houston American Energy (NYSEMKT:HUSA) +6.8% premarket, after the company announced to restart the drilling and development of its Permian Basin acreage, following its announcement in late March 2020 of the deferral of all drilling and development operations due to the pandemic.

In Yoakum County, TX, a frac procedure on the company's Frost #2-H well is scheduled to commence on August 24. The company holds an 18.6% working interest in the well.

In Hockley County, TX, the company has executed a Joint Operating Agreement on its first planned well with drilling operations expected to commence in September 2020. The company holds a 20% working interest in the block.