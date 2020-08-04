Analysts question KLA's valuation, guidance upside after earnings

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares are down 2.3%, continuing to see red despite yesterday's fiscal Q4 beats and upside outlook.

Cowen’s Krish Sankar (Market Perform) raises KLA's target from $200 to $205, preferring a better entry point but saying the earnings call "reinforced our view that KLAC is a near-term beneficiary of foundry/logic capex spending."

Sankar expects CY21 to show incremental WFE spending on memory, which benefits peers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Applied Materials more than the foundry-heavy KLA.

Needham analyst N Quinn Bolton (Hold) sees the potential for near-term underperformance in the soft upside baked into H2 estimates.

Bolton notes that KLA's guidance didn't provide as much upside as Lam's outlook, which was likely due to KLA suffering fewer supply chain disruptions in H1.

Context: For the current quarter, KLA guided revenue of $1.405-1.555B (consensus: $1.4B) and EPS of $2.42-$3.06 (consensus: $2.37). Lam Research guided $2.9-3.3B (consensus: $2.72B) in revenue and $4.75-5.55 EPS (consensus: $4.12).

