Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) collaborates with UPS to offer businesses benefit from savings on UPS office shipping products.

The integration comes as a part of UPS Digital Access Program, which will bring discounted rates up to 62% off UPS 2nd day air service and up to 48% off UPS ground shipments through Pitney Bowes' SendPro sending technologies.

The company said that the relationship will help businesses drive down costs and generate savings.

Stock up 1.23% PM.

