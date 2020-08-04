Seeking Alpha

Pitney Bowes and UPS team up to offer discounted shipping services

|About: Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)|By: , SA News Editor

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) collaborates with UPS to offer businesses benefit from savings on UPS office shipping products. 

The integration comes as a part of UPS Digital Access Program, which will bring discounted rates up to 62% off UPS 2nd day air service and up to 48% off UPS ground shipments through Pitney Bowes' SendPro sending technologies.

The company said that the relationship will help businesses drive down costs and generate savings. 

Stock up 1.23% PM.

