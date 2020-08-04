Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) says it has started construction of the 10 MWp Groß Siemz solar power plant in Germany, which will be powered with more than 22.9K pieces of the company's high-efficiency mono-PERC modules.

Canadian Solar says it is the turnkey solutions provider for the PV plant, responsible for most of the project execution including the design, engineering, procurement and construction.

With the latest deal, the company says it has more than 3 GW of operational or contracted operations and maintenance agreements around the world.

Canadian Solar recently said it will pursue a listing of its modules and system business in China.