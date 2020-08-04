Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) says it inked a deal with real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) for the marketing and potential deployment of Blink charging stations to the firm's clients throughout the U.S.

The company says the agreement represents a significant opportunity for Blink to strengthen the sales channel for its products and services and increase its deployment opportunities.

"This agreement puts us and our clients at the forefront of the movement toward more sustainable transportation, and we look forward to working with Blink to effectively address the needs of the growing population of EV drivers," says a top Cushman & Wakefield exec.

Blink notes that its IQ 200 units are the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, have a maximum output of 80 amps and deliver up to 65 miles of charge in an hour.

BLNK +15.84% premarket to $12.21.

Source: Press Release