LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) jumps 6.6% in premarket trading after its guidance for home closings in 2020 of 8.0K-8.8K exceeds the consensus estimate of 7.7K.

Positive momentum in May and June continued into July, helped by low interest rates and an undersupply of existing homes.

Sees average home sales price of $245K-$255K vs. $240.2K in Q2.

Also sees active selling communities of 115-125 at the end of the year vs. 117 at Q2 end.

Sees 2020 gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 24.0%-25.0% and adjusted gross margin of 26.0%-27.0%.

Q2 EPS of $2.21 easily beats the consensus estimate of $1.69 and increased from $1.82 in Q2 2019.

Q2 net income rose on operating leverage realized from the increase in home sales revenues, higher average home sales price, and retroactive tax benefit recognized during Q2 2020 as compared with Q2 2019.

Q2 homes sales revenue of $481.6M increased 4.3% Y/Y; home closings of 2,005 rose 3.1% and average home sales price of $240.2K grew 1.1%.

Q2 gross margin improved to 24.5% vs. 24.1% in Q2 2019, and adjusted gross margin of 26.6% increased from 26.3%.

Conference call at 12:30 PM ET.

Previously: LGI Homes EPS beats by $0.59, beats on revenue (Aug. 4)