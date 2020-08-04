Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reports fiscal Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue was down 12.8% y/y to $74.0M.

SaaS and service revenue, $31.8M, up 4.3% y/y.

Adj. gross margin of 51.6% vs. 53.6% year-ago; Video segment gross margin of 54.8% vs. 57.9%.

HLIT deployed over 47k OTT channels globally, up 19% y/y.

The company sees FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS between ($0.09)-($0.01) vs. a consensus of ($0.05), sees revenue between $75-$87M vs. $83.57M consensus.

HLIT sees FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS between $0.13-$0.22 vs. a consensus of $0.05, sees revenue between $122-$142M vs. $107.82M consensus.

For FY20, sees Non-GAAP EPS between ($0.12)-$0.05 vs. a consensus of ($0.24), sees revenue between $349.5-$381.5M vs. $358.3M consensus.

