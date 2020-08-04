CURO (NYSE:CURO) +21% as strong cost reduction measures helped 53 cents EPS beat estimate by 5 cents, 52 cents in Q2 2019.

Revenue declined 31% Y/Y to $182.51 as combined gross loan receivables declined 25.1% and US revenues decreased 34.6% Y/Y to $137.32M.

Adjusted EBITDA down 4.8% Y/Y to $51.13M primarily due to the timing and extent of variable compensation and other cost reductions including work-from-home initiatives to manage COVID-19 Impacts.

Gross combined loans receivable decreased 27.5% Y/Y to $490.6M was driven by COVID-19 impacts and, for installment loans, the impact of regulatory changes in California effective January 1, 2020.

