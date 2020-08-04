Nano cap Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is up 10% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its announcement that will continue following patients for overall survival (OS) in the Phase 3 OPTIMA study evaluating the combination of ThermoDox and radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer), adding that the unexpected crossing of a futility threshold reported last month may be related to a data maturity issue.

It also says that the 26 consecutive deaths represented exclusively in the second analysis (reported last month) "behave far differently" from the balance of patients who died as of this date. In other words, removing the 26 mortalities, which occurred between September 2019 and March 2020, from the interim analysis suggests an OS pattern similar to the HEAT study subgroup that OPTIMA is based on.

The company has sent the data to NIH for independent assessment.

About a month ago, shares plummeted on the news that the independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended terminating OPTIMA since it was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint after exceeding a futility threshold value.