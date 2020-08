Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) yielded top-line growth of 63% Y/Y in Q2; Services revenue expanded 57% to $126M.

Chegg Services subscribers +67% Y/Y to 3.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA +79% to $55M, above consensus of $49.6M.

Q3 Guidance: Revenue: $140M - $145M vs. $131.62M consensus; Services Revenues: $110 - $115M; Gross margin rate: 56% - 57%; Adjusted EBITDA of $21M - $23M.

FY2020 Guidance: Revenue: $605M - $615M vs. $576.25M consensus; Services Revenues: $490 - $500M; Gross margin rate: 68% - 69%; Adjusted EBITDA of $190M - $195M.

Shares down 1% premarket.

