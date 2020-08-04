In a move to boost its balance sheet, PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) forms a joint venture with the private credit investment business of Pantheon to create PennantPark Senior Loan Fund I LLC.

PNNT's leverage will decrease by ~$245M after the JV is formed.

Pantheon invests $35M in capital to acquire a 28% stake from PNNT in a special purpose vehicle that currently holds $356M of senior loans at fair value and has the opportunity to contribute an additional $30M of capital in PSLF over time.

"PSLF will extend PennantPark’s broad reach in middle market financing during a time when we are seeing attractive risk adjusted returns," said PNNT CEO Arthur Penn, adding "we believe PNNT and Pantheon are well positioned to capitalize on the many attractive investment opportunities before us today."

Previously: PennantPark Investment cuts dividend by ~33% (June 2)