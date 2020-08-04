Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) down ~7% premarket, after pricing its previously announced public offering of ~476k shares at $10.50/share, discount of ~10% of last close of $11.72.

In addition, the company will also offer pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 143K shares at $10.499.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 93K shares.

The offering is expected to close by August 6.

Gross proceeds of ~$6.5M is expected to be used to fund clinical research and development, and for general working capital.