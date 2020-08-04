Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) has provided updates on recent commercial and government contracts wins with multiple orders for protective masks, hand sanitizer and nitrile gloves under its recently established Edison Nation Medical segment.

The business has received a 3-year contract with a US County for its private label Purple Mountain Clean hand sanitizer, that is produced through Global Clean Solutions, LLC.

Also received an order for protective cloth masks for 100 locations within the Detroit Public Schools Community District while the company experienced strong sales in State of California.

"We have sales in all stages from initial request for quotations, awarded contracts and confirmed sales in varying stages of delivery," said CEO Chris Ferguson.