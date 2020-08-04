For Q2, BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) reports revenue of $979.9M (+3.5% Y/Y), beating consensus.

Acquisitions and inflation were the primary growth drivers of sale, however organic sales declined due to Covid-19.

Gross profit up 2.9% to $252.8M. Gross profit margin had a 20 bps decline.

Adjusted EBITDA of $90.3M (+23.2% Y/Y), EBITDA margin up 150 bps to a record 9.2%.

SG&A expenses -4.4% to $173.4M.

Net income of $43.6M (+22.2% Y/Y) or EPS of $0.65.

Total liquidity was approximately $615.7M, included $253.4M of cash and $362.3M of borrowing capacity. No debts maturing until 2024.

Company repaid its $144M precautionary revolver credit borrowed during Q1.

Estimated net sales will be up 5-10% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019.

Previously: BMC Stock EPS beats by $0.35, beats on revenue (Aug. 3)