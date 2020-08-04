Ford (NYSE:F) says CEO Jim Hackett will retire from the company on October 1 to be replaced by current COO Jim Farley.
Hackett took over Ford in March of 2017 to follow Mark Fields and the popular Alan Mulally.
Shares of Ford didn't perform well during the Hackett period at the top despite the restructuring and cost-savings efforts.
Ford is a retail investing favorite, the top holding on Robinhood with more than 925K users holding it in their portfolios.
Shares of Ford are up 2% in morning trading.
