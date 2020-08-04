The European Commission is launching a full-scale probe into Google's (GOOG,GOOGL) $2.1B Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) acquisition following a preliminary review.

Alphabet had previously offered to not use Fitbit health data in its targeted ads, but the concession wasn't enough to hold off the four-month investigation.

The European Commission has previously ruled against Google in cases related to its AdSense online ad service, treatment of competitors in its shopping ads platform, and use of Android to promote the search business.

