AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) +12.5% PM finalized its site selection process and chose its new leased manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas for drone and sub-component manufacturing and assembly, along with its custom design, engineering and testing operations.

The company expects to move to the new facility in September.

"With 2021 sales of $16 million, UAVS trades at 8.2x-9.3x 2021 sales. Other companies, which manufacture drones, don’t trade at 8.2x-9.3x sales," wrote QQQ Investments on Seeking Alpha.

