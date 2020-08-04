Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 1.6% premarket after a price target hike at Rosenblatt, which is looking to the flow of ad dollars to connected TV from linear.

The firm raised its target to $190 from $145, implying 17% upside.

The pandemic has become the tipping point for a meaningful shift of those dollars out of traditional TV, the firm says. Meanwhile, sports buyers are actively pursuing programmatic alternatives vs. their traditional reach.

Roku is set to report earnings after the close tomorrow, with consensus expectations for EPS of -$0.56 on revenues of $311M.

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.