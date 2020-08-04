Market dips on tech retreat from Monday's surge

Stocks start lower after futures remained underwater most of the morning. Tech is giving back some of the gains in the previous session, but no sector is really making a sharp move either way.

The S&P is down 0.2% , the Dow is off 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite is flat. The Nasdaq is up 21.5% for 2020. The S&P and Dow are up three of the last four sessions.

Breadth is split, with five S&P sectors in the red and five in the green, with Consumer Discretionary flat.

Among the megacaps, Microsoft is the weakest after its pop yesterday. Apple is gaining slightly with a $2T market cap in its sights.

Fiscal stimulus negotiations continue today. Both side are sounding a more positive tone after yesterday's negotiations concluded without a deal. The employment data later in the week may increase the sense of urgency to get plan in place as President Trump says he may use executive powers to implement some measures.

In commodities, crude oil is off 1.2% and gold futures are up 0.3% . Natural gas futures (NG1:COM), which surged yesterday, are calmer, up 0.3% .

The 10-year yield is flat at 0.53%, while real 10-year rates now site at -1.06%.