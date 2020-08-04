"Our strong Q2 results validate the positive impact we have realized from the operational improvements we began in the 2H19 and accelerated earlier this year," BlueLinx (BXC +18.8% ) president & CEO Mitch Lewis commented.

With a gross profit of $101M vs. $94M in year ago quarter; gross margin expanded 110 bps to 14.4%; structural gross margin improvement of 151 bps.

July gross margins were above historical averages as structural and specialty categories sales volumes increased; primarily driven by the increase in market pricing for structural products, currently above July 2019 levels.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at $31.2M vs. $25M.

Net sales of $699M were almost flat with year ago period; however excluding $16M from 2Q19 related to the discontinued siding line net sales were up $9M.

Net income of $7M vs. $6M; includes one-time items totaling $3M for restructuring, share-based compensation expense, and integration related charges.

As of June 30, 2020, excess availability under the revolving credit facility and cash on hand of ~$138M, vs. $101M as of the end of the prior year period.

Builders confidence index returned to pre-COVID-19 levels; single family housing starts recovering rapidly, as stated in Q2 Earnings Presentation.

