FIS (NYSE:FIS) Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.15 beats the average analyst estimate by a nickel and declined from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced consumer spending trends during local stay-at-home orders.

On an organic basis, revenue fell 7% due to the lockdown orders and the extension of the U.S. tax filing deadline into Q3.

FIS falls 1.3% in early trading.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 150 basis points Y/Y to 39.1%, primarily from expense management and the acquisition of Worldpay and associated synergies.

Q2 revenue of $2.96B exceeds the $2.89B consensus and increased 40% Y/Y from $2.11B, primarily from the Worldpay acquisition.

By segment, Merchant Solutions revenue of $812M compares with $97M in the year-ago quarter.

Banking Solutions revenue of $1.48B increased 9%, or 4% on an organic growth basis.

Capital Market Solutions revenue of $629M grew 6%, or 3% on an organic growth basis.

FIS achieved revenue synergies of ~$115M and expense synergies of more than $700M.

On track to meet or exceed its previously stated revenue and expense synergy targets for year-end 2020 and 2022.

