The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority gives its final approval for Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) 16% stake in food delivery business Deliveroo, determining the deal wouldn't harm local competition.

Deliveroo statement to Seeking Alpha: "We are delighted that the CMA has concluded its 15 month investigation and that the Amazon minority investment can now go ahead."

"This is fantastic news for UK customers and restaurants, and for the British economy. British born Deliveroo will use the investment to increase choice and value for customers, support for restaurants and will be able to offer more riders the flexible work they value as the company expands.."

Amazon will soon launch in Sweden through the amazon.se site. A launch date wasn't provided.

Swedish customers previously had to shop on Amazon through a different European portal.

Sweden's e-commerce spending is expected to near $11B this year (up 13% Y/Y) with 7.7M users, according to Statista data.

