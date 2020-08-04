Kewadin Casinos selects Agilysys for contactless guest service experience

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announces that Kewadin Casinos has expanded its existing relationship with the addition of its innovative new contactless food and beverage ordering solution, IG OnDemand, within its properties.

IG OnDemand is a contactless self-service F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience.

“When searching for a way to enable a contactless guest experience, we once again chose Agilysys as our partner in order to increase operational efficiency and enhance guest service across our properties. IG OnDemand is a great fit with the rest of our InfoGenesis solutions, helping us continuously enhance our service while appealing to guests,” said Kewadin Casinos CEO, Allen Kerridge.

